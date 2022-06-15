Police protection for minster after death threats

Ms Demir met with farmers’ representatives on Monday, but the meeting turned nasty when more angry farmers arrived brandishing a puppet representing the minister hanging from gallows with the words “Demir on the gallows”.

The national crisis centre has decided Ms Demir faces a level three or “serious” threat. The threat is now “possible and likely”. The minister is no longer allowed to use her own chauffeur-driven car and will have to use a secure vehicle accompanied by federal police officers. The Flemish nationalist politician also gets around the clock security at home and during outings. Security at the minister’s office is also being stepped up.

Ms Demir isn’t the only government minister to get this kind of protection. Similar protection is also given to several federal ministers.