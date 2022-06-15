Virologist Van Gucht relaxed over new omicron advance

Prof Van Gucht says we are not used to rising figures. The last rise occurred last April, but the virologist adds it was to be expected that the curve would rise again at some time.

Cases are up 15% on the week, hospitalisations 19% but the actual numbers remain relatively modest. Van Gucht notes that pressure on the care sector remains limited.

The virologist points to countries like Portugal and South Africa that have already experienced a further omicron wave that passed without the need for extra measures.

Van Gucht attributes the recent rise to two new subvariants: BA.4 and BA.5. “These are the grandchildren of the first omicron variant” the scientist explains. “The population still possesses a lot of immunity” Van Gucht reassures. “It’s insufficient to stop all infections but it ensures that for most people the risk of complications is small. The impact on serious illnesses will probably be limited even though there may be a lot of cases”.

Van Gucht would have been far more worried if a completely new variant emerged or an old variant like Beta that never really broke through in Belgium re-emerged.