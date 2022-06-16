Belgium’s population virtually only growing thanks to expats

The population grew by just over a half of one percent last year taking the total on 1 January 2022 to 11,584,008 people. The growth rate is double the rate during 2020 when the pandemic slowed matters. Growth has now returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Growth is mainly due to people from abroad settling in the country. 58,118 people out of the 62,770 increase are new residents from abroad. More people were born in Belgium than died resulting in a 5,623 person increase in the existing population. Statbel says the figure is still lower than pre-pandemic.

The population of Flanders is growing fastest of all and increased by 45,814 – up 0.69%. Over 30,000 people from abroad settled in Flanders, while over 15,000 people moved from Brussels and Wallonia to Flanders. The populations of East Flanders, Flemish Brabant and Antwerp are growing fastest of all. After Brussels it’s Antwerp and East Flanders that are welcoming the highest numbers of expats.

The population of Brussels only grew by 0.22% or 2,667 people in 2021. The figure is lower than pre-pandemic. Birth figures in Brussels are high and the city attracts many new residents from abroad, but many people are also fleeing the conurbation.