Care Agency issues heat alert

The agency is calling on everybody to look after themselves and others as inland temperatures hit 30°C on Friday and even 35°C on Saturday.

It has alerted municipal authorities, care services, GPs and youth associations that work with vulnerable groups to the increased risk in coming days and the content of the heat action plan as well as the need to inform people.

The agency encourages you to drink enough, to keep yourself and your home cool, to head for the shade and to avoid strenuous activity in the heat of the day. It is explicitly requesting that people look after others: keep an eye on children and swing by seniors and people living alone as they are more vulnerable at this time.

The interregional environment unit IRCEL has activated the alert phase of the ozone and heat plan. Hot weather in combination with pollution and intense sunshine can fuel ozone concentrations in the air and this is detrimental to health.

Temperatures are expected to fall by Sunday.