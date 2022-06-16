Complaint against couple that had sex at Great War cemetery
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission that manages the Ramparts Cemetery in Ieper (West Flanders) is filing a complaint with the police after a video emerged online showing a couple making love at the cemetery. The video is now no longer online.
Ramparts Cemetery includes graves of British, Canadian, New Zealand and Australian soldiers, who died in the Great War.
The video was shot by a passer-by who was standing on the opposite side of the moat and is pretty explicit. The War Graves Commission is shocked by the occurrence: “We do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour at our sites and we won’t allow this to devalue the memory of the victims of war”.
The Commission has already contacted local police with a view to filing a complaint. “We will consider all the available information in order to identify the suspects” said police officer Glenn Verdru.