Complaint against couple that had sex at Great War cemetery

Ramparts Cemetery includes graves of British, Canadian, New Zealand and Australian soldiers, who died in the Great War.

The video was shot by a passer-by who was standing on the opposite side of the moat and is pretty explicit. The War Graves Commission is shocked by the occurrence: “We do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour at our sites and we won’t allow this to devalue the memory of the victims of war”.

The Commission has already contacted local police with a view to filing a complaint. “We will consider all the available information in order to identify the suspects” said police officer Glenn Verdru.