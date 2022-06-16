Constitutional court scraps educational goals

Flemish education minister Weyts will now have to meet with all the players in the education sector and start again from scratch. The goals were virtually unanimously approved by Flemish lawmakers last year after representatives of all schools’ networks had helped to draft the new curriculum goals. The Roman Catholic network was unhappy with the result claiming it suppressed their project due to its detail. Steiner schools objected too. Art teachers also took the matter to court. Many in technical, vocational and art schools felt the emphasis on general subjects left little scope for practical lessons.

Flemish education minister Weyts (nationalist) has labelled the court’s decision a “blow”. He points to the fact that the goals were developed by representatives of all networks, by teachers and experts unconnected to politics. “It’s a sad state of affairs when an approach like this is no longer possible” he told VRT.

“Quality of education has been deteriorating for two decades. Something must chance. The goals are the sole tool the authorities possess to increase levels. We set high goals that were widely supported”.