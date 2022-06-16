Contractor aware of stability issues before school collapsed

The Zuidzin primary school collapsed in June 2021 while still under construction. Three Portuguese and two Moldovan workers were killed. A dozen others were injured.

VRT News received a letter from the consultants examining stability of the building addressed to the main contractor. Two days ahead of the collapse these consultants warned of stability issues.

Peter Mertens of the PVDA party that was instrumental in obtaining the letter wonders why the contractor didn’t act: “Was the City of Antwerp aware of this too?” he asks.

Lawyer Jan Buelens confirms the letter forms part of the judicial dossier: “Until now there was talk of a mistake in the calculations, but this letter points to stability issues that were repeatedly reported. At no point was any account taken of these concerns. The goal was to get the building ready in time for the new schoolyear ASAP”.

The Antwerp city authorities deny they were ever informed about stability issues at the site.

Pieter Mertens points to the practice of making construction workers ‘pretence partners’ in companies by handing them a couple of shares and by doing so stripping them of legal social protection and a right to compensation.