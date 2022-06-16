Leonid Kogan’s Queen Elisabeth win restored to glory

The original recording was made on an acetate or cellulose nitrate disc as this was the time before tape recorders. It was on one of these discs that Kogan’s performance that would win him the competition was preserved for posterity.

Microphones stood at the ready in the Brussels Palace of Fine Arts in May 1951 for the live radio broadcast but also to make a recording. This recording has been digitised allowing VRT sound technician Alan De Feyter to embark upon a thorough restoration. Intrusive noise was removed in order to restore the music to the magnificence of a live performance.

“There was a lot of random noise, rustle and bangs. I tried to extricate the original sound and restore the link between performer and listener. This recording was of superior quality. It was important I didn’t exaggerate and sanitise it too much. It remains a recording on a record” says De Feyter.

Leonid Kogan’s win in 1951 was the start of a major international career. “He was one of the greatest violinists of the second half of the 20th century” says Wolfgang Heiremans, a professional violinist working for the VRT Sound Archive. “Together with David Oistrakh he was dispatched to the West by the Soviet Union in order to shine”.