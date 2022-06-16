Pilots and cabin crews to strike at Brussels Airlines next week

A conflict has been brewing at the company for a while. Last December pilots and cabin crews walked out for 24 hours to press their case for the company to address excessive work pressure. Unions say nothing has changed in the meantime.

Brussels Airlines notes it’s cancelling 150 flights this summer to reduce work pressure. Talks between unions and management continue this afternoon, but the unions insist next week’s strike will go ahead.

Pilots took their strike decision last week. Cabin crew unions first wanted to consider a management proposal for a bonus, but the unions now say cabin crews never asked for cash to solve their problems but for structural change.



The dispute at Brussels Airlines adds to the misery expected at Brussels Airport this summer. Earlier unions representing security staff unveiled plans to join Monday’s National Day of Protest against the cost-of-living crisis.