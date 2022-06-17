14 deaths and 24 brain injuries involving crèches investigated during the past 5 years

At the beginning of this year a 6-month-old baby died after allegedly having suffered abuse at a crèche in Mariakerke, near Ghent (East Flanders). Prior to this there had been several incidents involving the childcare sector that gave cause for concern. As a result it was decided that the Flemish Parliament should set up a Childcare Inquiry Committee.

Figures provided to members of the Childcare Inquiry Committee shows that the during the past 5 years the Judicial Authorities have investigated 14 deaths and 24 brain injuries sustained by children that were linked to an incident that occurred at a crèche. The Flemish agency responsible for childcare and child welfare issues ‘Agentschap Opgroeien’was a civil party in all 38 cases. Previously figures were released that showed that around 100 criminal investigation have been held into malpractice at the region’s crèches during the past 5 years.

The Flemish liberal member of the Committee Freya Saeys told VRT News "I knew things were going wrong, but I am shocked that the figures are so high."