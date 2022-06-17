14 deaths and 24 brain injuries involving crèches investigated during the past 5 years
During the past five year the Judicial Authorities have investigated the deaths of 14 infants that were linked to incidents that happed while they were at a crèche. A further 24 incidences of a child having suffered brain damage linked to incidents at daycare centres were also investigated during the same period. The figures have been presented to the Childcare Inquiry Committee of the Flemish Parliament. In two cases the investigation led to a conviction.
At the beginning of this year a 6-month-old baby died after allegedly having suffered abuse at a crèche in Mariakerke, near Ghent (East Flanders). Prior to this there had been several incidents involving the childcare sector that gave cause for concern. As a result it was decided that the Flemish Parliament should set up a Childcare Inquiry Committee.
Figures provided to members of the Childcare Inquiry Committee shows that the during the past 5 years the Judicial Authorities have investigated 14 deaths and 24 brain injuries sustained by children that were linked to an incident that occurred at a crèche. The Flemish agency responsible for childcare and child welfare issues ‘Agentschap Opgroeien’was a civil party in all 38 cases. Previously figures were released that showed that around 100 criminal investigation have been held into malpractice at the region’s crèches during the past 5 years.
The Flemish liberal member of the Committee Freya Saeys told VRT News "I knew things were going wrong, but I am shocked that the figures are so high."
Trapped between the bed and a mattress
Ms Saeys cited an example of a incident in which a 10-month-old baby died. "At one crèche there was a 10-month-old child that was found lifeless on the bed. The child was trapped between the mattress and the bed base. This caused them to suffocate. Attempts were made to resuscitate the baby but he eventually died. The crèche was convicted at court as the bed they had used was found to be unsuitable."
At another crèche a child died after being suffocating on a mattress. "A childcare worker had placed the child on a soft mattress on its stomach and left it there for twenty minutes without staying with it."
Another child suffered brain damage while at a crèche. "The five-month-old child was taken to the hospital with a bleeding head. The crèche said the child had fallen over and hit his head on the hard surface. Later in the day, the child became unwell. Now it appears that at the time of the incident, only one person was present to supervise 14 children. The other person that worked at the crèche had gone shopping. That crèche’s operations were suspended and eventually it was closed down for good.", Ms Saeys told VRT News.