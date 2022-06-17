Coronavirus infections up by almost 80%
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a big increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised remains more or less stable while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is at its lowest level since late July 2020.
During the week from 4 to 10 June an average of 2,432 people in Belgium tested positive for COVID-19 each day. This is almost 80% up on the figures for the previous week.
During the same period, an average of 11,200 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, up 10% on the average during the previous week. Of those tested 21.7% tested positive for the virus.
Between 4 and 10 June the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.10. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 110 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 10 to 16 June an average of 66.3 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This figure that is 20% up on the previous week only includes those hospitalised specifically due to illness caused by coronavirus.
There are currently 898 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is 1% more than a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19 including those that were initially hospitalised for treatment on another ailments.
Of those hospitalised 47 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is 2% down on the figure from a week ago.
During the week from 31 May to 6 June an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 15% down on the number of deaths during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 31,856 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.