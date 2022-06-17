Coronavirus infections up by almost 80%

During the week from 4 to 10 June an average of 2,432 people in Belgium tested positive for COVID-19 each day. This is almost 80% up on the figures for the previous week.

During the same period, an average of 11,200 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, up 10% on the average during the previous week. Of those tested 21.7% tested positive for the virus.

Between 4 and 10 June the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.10. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 110 others.