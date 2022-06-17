Extra rail services to the coast

Today (Friday 17 June) and tomorrow (Saturday 18 June) a total of 12 additional services will be running to and from the coast. Despite the increased capacity NMBS is asking passengers to avoid travelling at peak times if they possibly can.

The rail company’s app allows you to check how busy a particular service is. If a service is colour coded orange it is busy with services that are colour coded red being very busy.

The extra services are departing to/from many major stations across the country.

On Friday there are two additional services in both directions between Leuven (Flemish Brabant) and Ostend (West Flanders). There is also an additional service between Leuven and Blankenberge.

On Saturday there are three additional services between Leuven and Ostend (and back), 2 additional services between Welkenraedt (Liège Province) and Ostend, 2 additional services between Antwerp and Blankenberge, 1 extra service between Hasselt and Blankenberge and 1 additional service between Charleroi and Blankenberge.