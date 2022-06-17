Ferrero factory closed after salmonella outbreak given provisional permission to reopen

In early April consumers in several European countries became ill after they had eaten Kinder chocolate products that had been made at Ferrero’s Arlon factory. The Federal Food Safety Agency (FAVV) withdrew the factory’s operating licence and re-called all Kinder chocolate products.

Last month Ferrero asked FAVV for permission to reopen. Now the factory has been given a provision operating licence that is valid for the next three months.

"During this period, every batch of foodstuff that is produced there and the ingredients will be tested. If the tests show that the products conform to the required standards they will be allowed to be offered for sale”, FAVV said in a statement.

FAVV stresses that the decision to issue a provisional licence came after several weeks of thorough investigation that included several inspections of the procedures followed by Ferrero at the factory. FAVV says that Ferrero is able to provide the required guarantees to show that it is able to operate in accordance with the rules on food safety it will issue a permanent oppering licence in three months.