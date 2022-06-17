Planning Bureau forecasts weaker economic growth “little room for pay rises due to high inflation”
In a report published on Friday that contains its economic forecasts for the next 5 years, the Federal Planning Bureau says that economic growth will slow during the coming years. The Federal Planning Bureau also says that high inflation will mean that there will be little room for additional pay increases for those that are in employment.
The Federal Planning Bureau is an independent body that makes forecasts about the economic situation in Belgium and the Eurozone as a whole. The Bureau also evaluates the impact of measures taken by the federal and regional governments on our country’s economy.
There is little room for optimism in the Federal Planning Bureau’s forecasts for the next 5 years. Economic growth is predicted to fall during the second half of this year. Meanwhile, inflation will remain high until 2024 and public debt will remain dangerously high.
Inflation
The Planning Bureau’s report comes just three days ahead of a national demonstration in Brussels that has been organised by the country’s three trade unions. One of the demands of those that will take part in the National Day of Action is for higher wages and changes to the law that limits above inflation pay rises for those that work in the private sector. The legislation is designed to keep Belgian businesses competitive.
The Federal Planning Bureau could not be clearer when it comes to above inflation pay increases. "Due to high inflation in 2022 and 2023 and the increases in wages to match inflation there will be little room for additional increases in gross pay".
Inflation is currently 8%. The Federal Planning Bureau says that inflation has now peaked. The peak has come due to the boom in the economy post-corona and as a result of the war in Ukraine. Inflation should start to fall after the summer. The Federal Planning Bureau forecasts inflation of 3.5% in 2023. Between 2024 and 2027 inflation will vary between 1.6% and 1.8%. These figures are in line with the forecast released by the National Bank of Belgium earlier this week.
Public debt
Like the National Bank, the Federal Planning Bureau warns of spiralling public debt. The budget deficit fell from 9.1% in 2020 to 5.5% in 2021. This year it is expected to fall to below 5%. However, this is still high and during the coming years it is not expected to fall any further. The reasons for the relative high budget deficit are the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s devastating floods, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.
In the medium-term measures such as the minimum pension and minimum benefit levels, more funding for (health)care, military expenditure, the aging population and increased interest rates will serve to fuel the budget deficit. Moreover, there is a lot of uncertainty. Not least about energy supplies. If exports of Russia gas and oil were to stop completely this would push up energy prices still further.
Increased interest rates brought in to prevent the economy from over-heating could also cause problems for governments in countries with high levels of public debt.