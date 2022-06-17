Planning Bureau forecasts weaker economic growth “little room for pay rises due to high inflation”

The Planning Bureau’s report comes just three days ahead of a national demonstration in Brussels that has been organised by the country’s three trade unions. One of the demands of those that will take part in the National Day of Action is for higher wages and changes to the law that limits above inflation pay rises for those that work in the private sector. The legislation is designed to keep Belgian businesses competitive.

The Federal Planning Bureau could not be clearer when it comes to above inflation pay increases. "Due to high inflation in 2022 and 2023 and the increases in wages to match inflation there will be little room for additional increases in gross pay".

Inflation is currently 8%. The Federal Planning Bureau says that inflation has now peaked. The peak has come due to the boom in the economy post-corona and as a result of the war in Ukraine. Inflation should start to fall after the summer. The Federal Planning Bureau forecasts inflation of 3.5% in 2023. Between 2024 and 2027 inflation will vary between 1.6% and 1.8%. These figures are in line with the forecast released by the National Bank of Belgium earlier this week.