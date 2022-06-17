Ryanair cabin crew to strike on 24, 25 and 26 June

Negotiations between the unions and the Irish airline have been going on for weeks. The Cristian Trade Union says that in proposals that it has made Ryanair fails to respect Belgian labour laws. The union also complains that Ryanair has no HR Department based in Belgium and that the company is unaware of the legislation that is in force here.

Ryanair management had promised to issue a series of final proposals to resolve the dispute by today (Friday 17 June). However, ACV’s Didier Lebbe told the press agency Belga that the proposals made by the airline failed to meet the staff’s demand that Belgian labour laws be respected and that everyone that works for Ryanair should be guaranteed a minimum salary.

Previously unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain and Portugal had called on their members to strike on 24, 25 and 26 June and on 30 June and 1 and 2 July.

It will be a difficult start to the summer holiday period for air travelers as staff at Brussels Airlines also plan to take strike action later this month on 23, 24 and 25 June.

Next Monday (20 June) disruption is expected at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) as security staff that work for G4S are to take strike action.