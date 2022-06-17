Squirrels the stars of the show in nature photographer Arne’s portfolio

Arne Moons (23) from Wechelderzande, near Lille (Antwerp Province), has been involved in nature photography since he was 9 years old. He drew the inspiration for his squirrel photographs from the Dutch photographer Geert Weggen. “I had seen funny squirrel photos on Google and I liked them” says Arne Moons told VRT Radio 2.

“I decided to go to the photography store to buy the accessories I would need and then started to try them out.”

Arne has been taking creative squirrel photos for three months. However, it hasn’t always been an easy ride. “I try to lure the squirrels with peanuts and walnuts, but in the beginning only great tits came. But the last two months I got a plenty of visits from squirrels and I was able to take more than a hundred photos”.

He has had to be patient though “I'm usually there from 8 am until noon. I hide in my camouflage tent and wait for the right moment.”

Arne takes his photographs on two or three days each week. "I don't want to spend too much time with those squirrels, because they would become too dependent on me and that is not my intention."