Two goals in 5 minutes extinguish Red Flames’ hopes against England

The Belgians had managed to keep the Lionesses at bay for the first hour of the game. However, two goals in five minutes and an own-goal 7 minutes from time saw the English win the game 3-0. Only some good work by the Red Flames’ keeper Evrard prevented England from winning by an even greater margin. Thursday’s match was the first of 4 friendlies that form an important plank of the Red Flames’ preparations for the European Championships that will be held in England next month.

It was a tough game for the Red Flames. In front of their home crowd the English women put the Belgian defence under strain from the outset. Only a strong performance for the Belgian keeper Evrard was able to keep the English at bay. The first half ended goalless.

The second half saw the English score twice in 5 minutes. In what was the first of two own goals the Belgian substitute Tysiak saw a Kelly shot deflect off her knee and past Evrard into goal on 62 minutes 4 minutes later Daly put the English 2-up.

Tessa Wullaert had a chance to pull one back for Belgium. However, her shot went well over.

England’s third goal came 83 minutes when, after Tysiak had cleared the ball from the line, Williamson’s rebound shot was deflected into goal via Evrard and the crossbar. 3-0 to England and over and out for Belgium.

The Red Flames play a further 2 friendlies next week when they take on Northern Ireland and Austria.