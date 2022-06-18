Brussels throws out bill to ban the slaughter of unstunned animals

Several Brussels government parties including the Flemish liberals and greens tabled legislation similar to that adopted in Belgium’s two other regions five years ago. In the commission stage six lawmakers supported the bill, six others voted against and three abstained requiring a vote in plenary to settle the matter.

The Flemish liberals and greens as well as the Brussels Democrats of DéFi defended the ban. They were joined by the Francophone liberals, Flemish nationalists and Christian democrats as well as the far right Vlaams Belang. The far left Labour Party and the Francophone socialists criticised the ban, while other parties were divided. Flemish socialist leader Rousseau insisted his MBPs must follow the party line and vote for a ban. In the vote a ban didn’t receive sufficient support. Lawmakers voting against the ban included the Flemish socialist floor leader Fouad Ahidar, who has now been ejected from his party’s executive.