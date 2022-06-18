Coastal resorts braced for influx of day-trippers

Mayor Björn Prasse told VRT: “We know what it’s like to welcome large numbers of people and have made preparations”.

Tens of thousands are expected to head for the coast and cooler conditions today.

Mayor Prasse says: “A busy day for Blankenberge Beach is a fiesta. When the beach is full you can count up to 40,000 sun lovers. For the town as a whole that means 80,000 extra visitors. Luckily we have the peoplepower to supervise the influx”.

More officers and lifeguards will be on hand, but the mayor doesn’t anticipate any issues. A running battle broke out on the beach two years ago, but the mayor does believe this will be repeated: “It was a perfect storm, but I don’t think it will happen again”.