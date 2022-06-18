Hot, hot, hot

Saturday is expected to be the hottest 18 June since records began.

The heat is the result of warm subtropical air reaching Belgium from southern climes. The Met Office is forecasting dry conditions with highs of up to 35°C, even hotter in Flemish hotspots. Some high-altitude cloud may materialise in northern and north-western Belgium this afternoon. The sea breeze will keep things cooler on the coast while the hottest temperatures will be recorded in southern Belgium and the Kempen District.

A code yellow alert applies across most of the country urging people to be vigilant with regard to the weather situation. In southern Belgium an amber code has been declared: people should drink regularly, wear light clothes, head for cooler indoor spaces, keep tabs on people’s health, eat light meals that can easily be digested and keep windows and doors closed!

Inland there’s a light wind from the south. On the coast the wind will turn to a north-westerly, blowing moderate to strong, and bringing in cooler air that will reach inland areas slowly.;

By midday temperatures had reached at least 32°C in most places inland. On the coast only 22°C was recorded with temperatures set to fall to around 18°C this afternoon.

