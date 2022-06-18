Large crowds on the Flemish Riviera

Temperatures at the coast only reached 22°C compared to highs in the low thirties inland. By the early afternoon the sea breeze powered by a north-westerly brought temperatures down to 18°C.

Record-breaking temperatures were recorded at 3PM this afternoon. 31.8°C was recorded at the Met Office in Ukkel (Brussels). The high for 18 June broke the last record for this day of 31.5°C recorded on 18 June 2002.

The average high for 18 June based on data between 1991 and 2020 stands at 21.7°C.

Many people braved congestion and delays on the E40 Brussels – Coast Motorway to get a sniff of sea air. Railway services too were busy despite ten extra trains operated by Belgium’s state-owned railway company today.

“All morning we had to ‘channel’ people in stations like Bruges, Ghent and Brussels” said the NMBS’s Bart Crols. Passengers weren’t allowed onto platforms when trains had already reached full capacity. Fewer issues are anticipated during the return home this evening as day-trippers are expected to stagger their journeys.

Problems with overhead cabling meant train traffic on the high-speed track between Leuven and Ans was impossible in the early afternoon. Passengers on a Thalys service bound for Cologne from Paris and an InterCity service between Ostend to Eupen had to be evacuated by bus after the trains got stuck between Leuven and Liege.

A boy from the Brussels area went missing on the beach in the crowds at Ostend shortly after midday. The lad was last seen by the water near Ostend Kursaal. Bathers were instructed to leave the water to allow a search to continue. The search was conducted on land, at sea and by helicopter and also included the area around Ostend Station as the boy from the Brussels area had travelled to Ostend by rail.

Fortunately, the lad was found safe and sound around 4:30PM. The boy had walked all the way along the beach to the resort of Westende.

