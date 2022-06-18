Lolly-treat for animal park giraffes

Everybody loves a treat on a warm day! Pieter Vercruysse, the head carer of Bellewaerde Park, explained that special ice-lollies that include pieces of their favourite vegetables had been prepared for the giraffes. “For the lemurs, a type of monkey, we’ve placed fruit and veg in their water reservoirs so that they can use their paws to fish for pieces of fruit and vegetable”.

Alpacas have been given a treat too. “They love the water” says Pieter “and they will be able to wade in a baby bath”.

All the animal shelters are open at Bellewaerde and animals can decide for themselves whether they prefer the sun or the shade. “Giraffes, zebras and lions love the heat, though the Russian horses prefer to remain cool and stay indoors”.