Lolly-treat for animal park giraffes
There’s quite a temptation to splash out on an ice-lolly on days like this. Many animals at the Bellewaerde Park in Ieper (West Flanders) too have been given a treat. The giraffes got ice-lollies flavoured in the taste of their favourite vegetables, while the lemurs had to make do with fruit and veg.
Everybody loves a treat on a warm day! Pieter Vercruysse, the head carer of Bellewaerde Park, explained that special ice-lollies that include pieces of their favourite vegetables had been prepared for the giraffes. “For the lemurs, a type of monkey, we’ve placed fruit and veg in their water reservoirs so that they can use their paws to fish for pieces of fruit and vegetable”.
Alpacas have been given a treat too. “They love the water” says Pieter “and they will be able to wade in a baby bath”.
All the animal shelters are open at Bellewaerde and animals can decide for themselves whether they prefer the sun or the shade. “Giraffes, zebras and lions love the heat, though the Russian horses prefer to remain cool and stay indoors”.