Man dies in brawl outside Brussels' North Station
One person is dead after a brawl outside the Brussels North Station this morning. Brussels media outlet Bruzz reports prosecutors have confirmed several people have been arrested.
The incident happened around 5AM. Police were called to the scene of the brawl. When they arrived, they encountered an injured man on the pavement. He soon died.
An examining magistrate has been appointed. The magistrate has attended the scene together with a police physician and forensic scientists.
Several suspects are being questioned. CCTV footage is being examined in a bid to establish what exactly happened.