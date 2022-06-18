Party to celebrate restoration of Antwerp City Hall

The city hall’s design team “Huis van de stad” (House of the City) has restored this 450-year-old Renaissance building to its former glory. The hall has great historical value. Following its restoration that took account of sustainability goals the building also meets today’s comfort demands.

Visitors will be able to access rooms via the central hall on the ground floor that will be accessible from the market square and the Suikerrui making the city hall an ‘open house’.

The gold-leather wallpaper in the mayor’s office too has been restored.