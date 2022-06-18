Party to celebrate restoration of Antwerp City Hall
Antwerp is gearing up for a big party today to celebrate the completion of the renovation of its city hall. Four years on the works are now complete and VRT was invited inside to take a look.
The city hall’s design team “Huis van de stad” (House of the City) has restored this 450-year-old Renaissance building to its former glory. The hall has great historical value. Following its restoration that took account of sustainability goals the building also meets today’s comfort demands.
Visitors will be able to access rooms via the central hall on the ground floor that will be accessible from the market square and the Suikerrui making the city hall an ‘open house’.
The gold-leather wallpaper in the mayor’s office too has been restored.
Paintings in the Leys Hall named after the 19th century painter have been cleansed with a light touch in order not to show up older, intrusive restorations.
The second storey too has been renovated and turned into an “Illuminated Storey”. The City Hall’s exterior has also been restored and a new work of art by Germaine Kruip has been added to the hall’s historic cupola.
The festivities take place on the market square and start at 2PM and continue into the early hours.