A hundred drivers fined in traffic checks

“The checks form part of the security plan for our zone” explained police spokesman Mathieu Caudron. “Checks on driving under influence and other traffic offences are regularly staged. Last night’s operation resulted in over a hundred police reports”.

Several streets were picked out for speed checks. In the Donkerstraat, where the speed limit stands at 50km/h 23 drivers were caught speeding. One driver reached 91 km/h.

Police caught one motorist driving without lights. The driver tried to speed off when police wanted to check the vehicle but police managed to stop the car. The driver tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

Leuven Station too came under extra police scrutiny. Several passengers arriving by train and bound for the centre were stopped. Two passengers were held for possession. Their drugs were seized and police reports were drawn up.