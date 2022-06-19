Government extends cost-cutting energy measures till the end of the year

The government first introduced the measures last March. The VAT reduction was supposed to lapse at the end of September but will now run till the end of the year.

PM De Croo (Flemish liberal) said the decision meant everybody could look forward to summer in the knowledge that the measures have been extended till December. Economy minister Dermagne (Francophone socialist) labelled the measure that will cost 1.4 billion euros a “clear signal to people”.

The group of people who qualify for lower social energy tariffs was expanded earlier. Mr Dermagne noted that research had indicated that this measure that cuts electricity bills by half and gas bills by a fifth for those that qualify is the most effective. A fifth of Belgian households now qualify.

People using heating oil will receive a voucher worth 225 euros – up from 200 euros. The first vouchers will be dispatched in September and remain valid till the end of the year.

Starting July blocks of flats, care homes, hospitals and other buildings where there is communal heating will qualify for the VAT reduction on gas.

If prices remain high the government plans to extend all measures till the end of March next year.

“We are of course also working on a long-term solution” said energy minister Van der Straeten (Flemish green). “We are speeding up energy transition to make us less reliant. The North Sea is a trump card. Together with the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark we have agreed to invest more in wind energy”.