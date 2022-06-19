Naked Cyclonudista cyclist attacked on De Brouckère

Organiser Jérôme Jolibois concedes a lot has changed in recent years but says a lot of work still needs to be done: “We want to draw attention to climate change and by riding about in the nude, normalise nudity” he told Brussels media outlet Bruzz.

The action triggered negative reactions on De Brouckère Square where a dispute started. A police spokeswoman told Bruzz a patrol had attended the scene, but nobody was injured during the incident.

One eyewitness speaks of a woman who shouted hysterically at the naked cyclists who until then had demonstrated in a party atmosphere.

According to the eyewitness in the fracas one of the participants received a blow to his face.

Organiser Jolibois is keen to play down the incident. “There was a small to-do and a woman hit one of the cyclists. Others then intervened. It’s to be regretted, but 99% of the people welcomed our initiative” he told Bruzz. “We saw many smiling faces”.

For the minute the victim isn’t minded to file a complaint.

Mr Jolibois did criticise the police. “Normally they accompany us from start to finish, but at Schuman the police stopped following us”.

This is denied by the police who claim the group was followed discretely.

The organisers say 150 people took part, while the police speak of 40 participants.