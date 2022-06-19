Open air cinema in 16 Brussels districts

The free festival opens with “Presque”at the Kasteel van Rivieren estate in Ganshoren. Screenings in Sint-Agatha-Berchem, Evere, Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Schaarbeek, Oudergem, Jette and Koekelberg follow.

On 6 July “Adieu les cons” is screened at the Scheut Park in Anderlecht. On 8 July you can enjoy “Madres Parallellas” at the Wolvendael Park in Ukkel. There’s open air cinema at the garden of Vorst Abbey on 9 July with a rugby pitch the venue for the screening on 13 July in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe.

A full list of locations and dates is available on the website.

Screenings start at 10:10PM as night falls but the audience is admitted from 9:30PM onwards.

The festival is in its 22nd year and enjoys support from the Francophone community in Brussels. The aim is to take the cinema to neighbourhoods where it is not routinely enjoyed.