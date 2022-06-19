Ryanair pilots to strike next week

Ryanair cabin crews decided on strike action last Friday after talks on improved working conditions collapsed. Ryanair pilots took a wage cut during the pandemic to stave off redundancies, but now demand in the aviation sector has rebounded they want pay levels to be restored. Ryanair operates from Brussels and Charleroi airports.

Earlier unions at Brussels Airlines announced strike action for 23, 24 and 25 June.

Major disruption is anticipated at Brussels Airport on Monday as G4S security staff at the airport strike as Belgian unions hold a National Day of Action in protest against the cost-of-living crisis. Brussels Airlines has cancelled half its flights tomorrow.