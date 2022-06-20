The protest is being staged to press for free wage bargaining across Belgian economic sectors. At present the wage norm law imposes wage restraint on all pay talks. The law was introduced to ensure the Belgian economy doesn’t lose its competitive edge with regard to our most important trading partners.

Mr Leemans says that in recent years people have bent over backwards in very difficult circumstances. Many lost a considerable part of their income or indeed all of their income due to temporary unemployment.

“Today the sky is coming down on people’s heads as a result of extremely high prices at a time when wages have been kept in a straitjacket for years due to the wage norm law. In contrast profits have never been so high. The wage norm law needs to go and this is the reason why we are demonstrating”.