“Unions in a dream world” employers argue

Employers claim that thanks to the automatic indexation Belgian wages are already rising 5% more quickly than in neighbouring countries. Businesses already have a hard time taking account of this. Additional, extra pay increases are totally impossible because corporate costs are already rising too sharply employers argue.

“Our businesses are already experiencing a gigantic increase in the price of raw materials” says Danny Van Assche of the retailers’ organisation Unizo. “Add to that the rise in wage costs and you get a situation in which 9 out of 10 SMEs can hardly take the blow from extra wage costs if they wish to remain profitable!”.

The unions point to record corporate profits acknowledged by Belgium’s central bank. Employers say unions are looking at one single year, 2021. “It was a year of high profit margins, but a lot was delayed profits from 2020” they argue. “SMEs didn’t do as well as big corporations. Believing wages can be increased in addition to the index rise to levels higher than in neighbouring countries due to one fat year means you’re in a dream world”.