National Day of Action hits public transport

Only a quarter of metro lines are operating. Fewer services are also running.

At 7.30AM only the Stokkel-Weststation metro line was operating. Tram and bus services across the capital are disrupted. Only seven of the capital’s seventeen tram lines are running. Five bus lines are operating.

The Brussels local transport company MIVB has asked passengers to seek alternatives to its services. Many workers will want to attend the protest march that will also stop services along the route. The company advises the travelling public to consult the MIVB’s website, mobile app or social media outlets to know exactly which services are running.

In Flanders some 60% of bus services and 40% of tram services are operating. De Lijn recommends use of the routeplanner on its website or app to find the latest travel information. It says cancelled services will be indicated ahead of time and it’s unlikely additional cancellations will be made because drivers are bound to inform the company of any strike intention.

There is no major disruption to rail traffic. The state-owned rail company is deploying extra services to ferry demonstrators to the march in Brussels.