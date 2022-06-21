More than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalised

During the past 7 days an average of 76 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 25% up on the figures for the previous week. These figures include only those hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,022 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is up 15% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially hospitalised for other reasons.

Of those hospitalised 58 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is down 6% on a week ago.

Between 11 and 17 June an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 16% down on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 2 years ago. 31,900 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.