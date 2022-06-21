More than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalised
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show an increase in the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised. Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is up by half.
During the week from 11 to 17 June an average of 2,756 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 50% of the figures from the previous week (4 to 10 June). Between 11 and 17 June an average of 11,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day, a rise of 11% on the previous. week
Of those tested 25.3% tested positive for the virus (up 5.9%). Between 11 and 17 June the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.16. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 116 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 76 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 25% up on the figures for the previous week. These figures include only those hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,022 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is up 15% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially hospitalised for other reasons.
Of those hospitalised 58 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is down 6% on a week ago.
Between 11 and 17 June an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 16% down on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 2 years ago. 31,900 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.