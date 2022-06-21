New mobile operator given 5G licence

Citymesh is a Bruges (West Flanders) telecommunications specialist. It was taken over by the Hasselt (Limburg Province) IT services company Cegeka a year and a half ago. The company had been a mobile operator for some time, but was only active in the corporate market, where it sets up private networks.

For the frequency auction it joined forces with Digi. Digi already operates mobile phone networks in countries including Romania, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Within the partnership Citymesh will continue to focus on the corporate market while Digi will concentrate on private customers.

The Vice-Chairman of Digi wrote in a press release that “We are confident that we can quickly offer the network and high-quality services at very affordable prices."

The co-founder of Citymesh Mitch De Geest told VRT News that "It will initially be a mobile data and telephony subscription. We will see whether we can also offer a wired subscription service. Our focus is now first on expanding the network. In 2023 we will be able to see when we will be able to launch."

The Federal Minister responsible for public sector industries Petra De Sutter (Flemish green) believes that once Citymesh enters the market, prices (that are higher here than in many other countries in Europe) may go down.

Ms De Sutter added that "Of course we have very good networks. They are fast and there are few areas with no reception. A fourth player will probably have an effect on prices and that is good news for the consumer."