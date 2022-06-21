Second group of Belgian jihadi brides and their children repatriated

The plane with the women and children touched down at Melsbroek Military Airport in Flemish Brabant on Monday night. They had been collected from the al-Roj detention camp in northern Syria yesterday. A Belgian delegation had traveled to the camp last month and DNA samples were taken to determine whether the children are in fact Belgian. The delegation also talked to the women to make absolutely sure that they want to return to Belgium and that they have completely renounced the ideology of ​​IS.

The women left Belgium for Syria in 2013 and 2014 to join the Islamic State terrorist group. Some left with or to join their husbands, while others married an IS fighter while in the self-proclaimed Caliphate.

The women’s husbands have since died or are in prison. The women have spent the last few years at one of the Kurdish prison camps in northeast Syria. 5 of the women are mothers of the children that have been allowed to return. The other is a grandmother of (some of the children). Two of the mothers are from Antwerp, two are from Brussels and one is from East Flanders.