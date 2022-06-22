More and more weapons and ammo disappearing from the army

More and more weopons and ammunition are going missing in the four divisions of the Belgian armed forces. Over the past five years ammunition went missing on over a hundred occasions. Eighty-six weapons disappeared too. There are five reports of weapons being stolen and ten reports of ammunition theft. A quarter of the weapons were recovered. Procedures have been tightened up after soldier Jürgen Conings went AWOL after stealing heavy weapons from a Belgian army base. The soldier suspected of far right leanings later committed suicide.