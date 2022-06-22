Paediatrician arrested suspected of child porn possession
A paediatrician from Zedelgem (West Flanders) has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography and voyeurism. The doctor’s home and surgery were searched last week.
Prosecutors have launched an investigation. The doctor’s computers and mobile phones have been seized.
VRT News understands that the paediatrician earlier committed similar offences. He was not convicted at the time. The court judged offences had been committed but insufficient evidence was present for a conviction.