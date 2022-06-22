Police in hot pursuit crash into house

It was shortly before 7PM that police spotted two mopeds driving dangerously and without numberplates in the vicinity of the Prins Leopold Square in Laken (City of Brussels). When the police wanted to stop and question the drivers one driver hit the ground and fled on foot. Police started a chase.

Brussels police say youngsters from the neighbourhood then hurled all kinds of projectiles at the patrol. Police feared for their safety and extra officers were dispatched to the scene. Calm returned when they arrived.

A little later a second patrol vehicle noticed the moped driver that had fled the scene on foot. Officers attempted to stop the youngster but their vehicle crashed into the front of a house. The police say nobody was injured but the two moped drivers couldn’t be detained.