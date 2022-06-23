New night train to Barcelona in the offing
Plans are underway to operate a new night-time rail service linking Antwerp and Brussels with the Catalonian capital Barcelona. A Dutch firm European Sleeper hopes to run the service as early as December 2023.
The Dutch night train initiative European Sleeper has already applied for permission from the Dutch regulator ACM. Earlier the company unveiled plans to operate sleeper trains to French ski resorts and destinations on France’s Mediterranean coast together with tour operator Sunweb.
The service to Barcelona from Amsterdam via Antwerp and Brussels would run three times a week. 10 December is pencilled in as the start date but an earlier start is possible.