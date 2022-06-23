Van Aert pulls out of Belgian Championships

Belgian champion Wout Van Aert won’t be at the start of Sunday’s Belgian Cycling Championships in Middelkerke due to a knee injury. The injury means Van Aert won’t be competing in the Belgian Championships and won’t be able to defend his Belgian title that he won in Waregem last year. Van Aert was favourite to repeat this feat. The injury also poses a threat to his performance during the Tour de France that starts on 1 July.

But Van Aert will participate. He sustained the injury during training in Tignes (France). As the injury hasn’t completely healed, he decided to pull the plug on his participation in the Belgian Championships and rest ahead of the Tour in the hope of a top performance.