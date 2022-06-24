25 million euro/annum more in subsidies for Flemish culture
The largest municipal theatre company in Flanders, Toneelhuis in Antwerp, is to continue to receive subsidies from the Flemish Government. This is despite the team of experts that scruntinise subsidy applications having advised against it being given subsidies. Meanwhile, public subsidies have been withdrawn from Jan Fabre’s Troubleyn dance company. Earlier this year Jan Fabre was convicted on various counts of inappropriate behaviour and bullying of dancers at Troubleyn
The Flemish government will give a total of 178.5 million in subsidies to culture in Flanders and Brussels. This is around 25 million euro/annum more than during the five years that have just passed.
Among those to be given subsidies are 9 organisations that the committee of experts had advised against being given cash from the Flemish culture budget. These include the Toneelhuis, that is based in the Bourla Theater in Antwerp. Needcompany, the Ictus Ensemble and Z33 will also continue to be given funding. The Flemish government, these organisations "contribute in a special way to our rich Flemish culture".
Toneelhuis is relieved that it will still receive subsidies. However, the amount is lower than before. "Despite the negative advice, we are relieved to receive 2.6 million euro in subsidies. This will enable Toneelhuis to guarentee that it will be able to continue to opperate. However, a thorough review of our plans and our proposed budgets will be required. We will start working on this from tomorrow."
Organisations that had received a positive assessment from the commission but fell "out of budget" will still be able to count on subsidies. They include the Anima Eterna orchestra and children's and youth theater Kopergietery. In addition, the Brussels Philharmonic, Antwerp Symphony Orchestra and Opera Ballet Vlaanderen will receive more funds than the amounts that had been recommended. This will give them the opportunity to continue to shine internationally and to focus on their educational and youth work.
"Further broadening of the scope of the arts"
In the coming years, Flemish Culture Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) intends to "invest heavily in an arts sector that is becoming broader and more varied than ever".
Between 2023-2027 178.5 million euros will be given in subsidies to the arts each year. This is 25 million euro/annum more than is currently the case. However, it is still less than the cultural organisations had asked for. A total of 7 arts institutions, 4 organisations with specific cultural assignments and 225 arts organisations will receive financial support.
"I am convinced that this will give a broad and balanced package of organisations and institutions the necessary space to put the Flemish cultural landscape on the map, both nationally and internationally. Our cultural fabric helps determine the quality of our society and deserves our support," said Mr Jambon said.
Cultural sector satisfied
There have been positive reactions from many in the cultural sector. Theater maker Michael De Cock of the KVS theatre in Brussels told VRT News that "We are happy at the KVS, we are also happy for the sector as a whole. We are happy that there is consensus within the Flemish Government about the importance of culture and that extra resources have been found for several key players. All in all, this is a good sign”.