25 million euro/annum more in subsidies for Flemish culture

The Flemish government will give a total of 178.5 million in subsidies to culture in Flanders and Brussels. This is around 25 million euro/annum more than during the five years that have just passed.

Among those to be given subsidies are 9 organisations that the committee of experts had advised against being given cash from the Flemish culture budget. These include the Toneelhuis, that is based in the Bourla Theater in Antwerp. Needcompany, the Ictus Ensemble and Z33 will also continue to be given funding. The Flemish government, these organisations "contribute in a special way to our rich Flemish culture".

Toneelhuis is relieved that it will still receive subsidies. However, the amount is lower than before. "Despite the negative advice, we are relieved to receive 2.6 million euro in subsidies. This will enable Toneelhuis to guarentee that it will be able to continue to opperate. However, a thorough review of our plans and our proposed budgets will be required. We will start working on this from tomorrow."

Organisations that had received a positive assessment from the commission but fell "out of budget" will still be able to count on subsidies. They include the Anima Eterna orchestra and children's and youth theater Kopergietery. In addition, the Brussels Philharmonic, Antwerp Symphony Orchestra and Opera Ballet Vlaanderen will receive more funds than the amounts that had been recommended. This will give them the opportunity to continue to shine internationally and to focus on their educational and youth work.