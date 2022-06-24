Bogus couriers rob a woman in her own home

The Brussels North Local Police Service says that this is not the first time that robbers have this kind of tactic to gain access to someone’s home.

"This time it was bogus couriers, but previously criminals have disguised themselves as employees of telephone or utilities companies, postmen, bank employees and even as police officers. By wearing a uniform, they try and gain their victim’s trust. They often select older people that live alone. We advise people to always ask to see the identity card of the courier, police officer, postal worker or other person that turns up at their home in this way. Never let anyone into your home unless you have an appointment, or a courier service has informed you that a parcel will be delivered. If you have any doubts, you should call the company the person claims to be from. Carriage or customs charges should best not be paid via payment terminal that someone brings with them to your front door”.