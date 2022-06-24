COVID-19: number of hospitalisations and new infections continue to rise

During the week from 14 to 20 June an average of 3,049 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up by more than half on the figures for the previous week (7 to 13 June).

Between 14 and 20 June an average of 11,800 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, a rise of 5% on the previous week. Of those tested 26.7% tested positive for the virus.

Between 14 and 20 June the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.20, a rise of 8% on the previous week.