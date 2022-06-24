COVID-19: number of hospitalisations and new infections continue to rise
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a continuation in the upward trend with regard to new infections and hospitalisations of people that have the virus.
During the week from 14 to 20 June an average of 3,049 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up by more than half on the figures for the previous week (7 to 13 June).
Between 14 and 20 June an average of 11,800 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, a rise of 5% on the previous week. Of those tested 26.7% tested positive for the virus.
Between 14 and 20 June the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.20, a rise of 8% on the previous week.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 88 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This figure that is up 32% on the previous week only includes those hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of the virus.
There are currently 1,083 with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This figure that is up 25% on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were initially hospitalised for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 69 patients are in intensive care.
Between 14 and 20 June an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 16% on the previous week.
Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago a total of 31,900 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.