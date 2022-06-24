Dozens of flights cancelled as Ryanair staff strike

The pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair are striking in protests at poor working conditions. They also accuse the Irish airline of failing to respect Belgian labour law. A union spokesperson told journalists that Ryanair has no HR representative in Belgium and that wages are so low that in some case they are lower than the (Belgian) minimum wage.

Although Ryanair has not issued any statement about exactly how many flights will be cancelled during the next three days it is expected like during a previous strike in April between 250 and 300 flights will be cancelled. The lion’s share of the cancelled flights were due to take off from/touch down at Charleroi Airport in Hainaut Province. At Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) 5 arrivals and 5 departures will be cancelled each day for the duration of the thee-day strike.

Ryanair staff in other countries are also taking strike action in the coming days. Staff that are based in Portugal and Spain began a 3-day strike this morning. Spanish Ryanair staff will also be striking next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Ryanair staff in France will be striking tomorrow and on Sunday, while their Italian colleagues will be on strike tomorrow (25 June).

Ryanair condemns the strike and claims that it respects Belgian labour laws. In a statement the airline said that the union CNE/ACV Puls would be better off negotiating to improve the situation rather than making “false declarations and threatening to unnecessarily undermine our Belgian customers’ travel plans”.

The strike at Brussels Airlines has seen 315 flights cancelled and has impacted the travel plans of around 40,000 passengers.