Localised downpours cause flooding at several locations across Flanders

During Thursday evening and Thursday night a front bringing rain and stormy weather conditions reached Belgium from France. The front is making weather conditions today (Friday) unstable with regular showers and more intense downpours. In some places the rain is accompanied by hail and gusts of wind that can reach speeds of 60 km/h.

As much as between 20 and 40 litres of rain per M² could fall at some locations and by Friday lunchtime this had already caused flooding at some locations in our region.

In Kortrijk (West Flanders) the Felix de Bethunelaan has been flooded.