Minister says that 7,000 additional crèche places are needed in Flanders

Although provision is more widespread than in many other countries it is still insufficient to meet demand. The Flemish Minister responsible for social provision and the family Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) says that she is aware of this. "A forecast was made at the start of this legislature. It turned out that by the end of the legislature, 7,000 additional places will be needed in childcare. They will be provided." Ms Crevits added that “During this legislature, an additional 120 million euros will be invested in childcare."

In addition to extra places, there is also an urgent need for extra staff. Like many other sectors, childcare is suffering from acute staff shortages. According to the latest figures from the Flemish Emploment and Vocational Training Service VDAB, at the end of May there were almost 900 unfilled vacancies for nursery nurses.

However, Ms Crevits says that around 1,000 people are hoping to train as nursery nurses and that a meeting is planned at the start of next month to examine how more people can be put to work in childcare.