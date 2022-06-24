Tram derails after collision with car
There was disruption to tram services in the Antwerp district of Deurne on Friday morning. At around 10am a tram derailed after it had been involved in a collision with a car at the Silsburg Turning Point.
Although no one was injured in the accident there was major disruption to services on Antwerp tram routes 4 and 24.
Tram 4 services were temporarily diverted via via Wommelgem, while tram 24 services were diverted via Deurne Tram Depot. By early afternoon normal service had been resumed.