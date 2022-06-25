Cyclist killed in accident involving drunk driver in Roeselare

The woman was cycling along the Meensesteenweg heading out of the centre of Roeselare at around midnight on Friday. Witnesses say that suddenly a car came towards the cyclist at speed from the opposite direction. The man left the roundabout next to the former swimming baths at high speed.

He is reported to have lost control of his vehicle. Before crashing into an electricity substation on the opposite side the road he collided with the young female cyclist. Although paramedic tried to revive the woman, she died at the scene.

The Judicial Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initial indications point to the motorist having been driving too fast and under the influence of alcohol.

He has been detained for questioned. His driving license has been revoked for the next 15 days.