Four injured in traffic accident involving ambulance

The paramedics were tending to two patients who had fallen off their scooter when the accident happened. Walter Derieuw of the Brussels Fire Service told VRT News that “The ambulance was stationary at the side of the road. It was just before 1 a.m. and the vehicle’s warning lights were on”.

“Our vehicle was hit on the rear left side by a car. The impact of the collision caused the ambulance to move several meters."

"One of our paramedics and the two patients were shaken vigorously. The second paramedic that was just getting into the ambulance was thrown outside and ended up underneath. The four injured people were taken to hospital in other ambulances," Derieuw added. The two injured paramedics are now unfit to work.