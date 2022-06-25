Pig farmers that decide to quit will be given 154 euro per animal

The issue of how to reduce nitrogen emissions from intensive livestock farming has been a political hot potato in Flanders for some months now. The Flemish Government has drawn up a framework of measures to encourage voluntary cessation of certain agricultural activities that have a big environmental impact. In addition to this some farms that appear on a so-called Red List will be forced to close.

On Friday the Flemish Government reached agreement on the terms for voluntary cessation. However, before they can can be implement the measures will need to be given the green light from the European Commission.

Once in place the measures will ensure that farmers are given 154 per fattened pig and 850 euro per sow. Meanwhile, compensation for barn space will be set at 40 euro/M².

The number of pigs in our region needs to fall by 30% by 2030. In order to ensure that this can be achieved, the Flemish Region has set aside a budget of 3.6 billion euro.